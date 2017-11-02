Marshall Health establishes Senior Pain and Wellness Center

DeLapa, who has been named an assistant professor in the department of family and community health at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, will lead Marshall Health’s new Senior Pain and Wellness Center.

DeLapa is a fellowship-trained, double board certified interventional pain management physician and anesthesiologist. A native of Proctorville, Ohio, he has practiced pain management at the Cabell Huntington Hospital Pain Management Center since 2013 and served as president/CEO of the Interventional Pain and Spine Center at Bellefonte, PSC in Ashland, Kentucky from 2009-2013.

DeLapa earned his Doctor of Medicine and Master of Health Care Administration degrees from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, where he also completed his anesthesiology residency and interventional pain medicine fellowship.

This new service utilizes the most advanced medical and interventional pain management techniques to diagnose and treat pain conditions in adults 55 and older. The center emphasizes preventive medicine and focuses on restoring function in senior adults coping with conditions such as chronic back pain, arthritis pain, degenerative disc disease, degenerative joint disease and sciatica. A variety of treatment options are available at the center, including epidural steroid injections, facet nerve blocks, radiofrequency ablation, joint injections, trigger point injections, spinal cord stimulation and more.

“Senior citizens are one of the fastest growing populations in our region and, unfortunately, chronic pain from the back and joints can diminish an otherwise enjoyable lifestyle,” DeLapa said. “At the Marshall Senior Pain and Wellness Center, we cater to the more ‘senior’ population and offer patient-centered, compassionate care using interventional and advanced medical therapies to treat chronic pain and avoid the use of potentially addictive medications.”

The Marshall Senior Pain and Wellness Center, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, is located in the 20th Street Professional Building at 1115 20th Street in Huntington.

If you are 55 or older and would like more information or wish to schedule an appointment, please contact the Marshall Senior Pain and Wellness Center at 304-691-6779 or visit www.marshallhealth.org/pain.