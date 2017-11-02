Author Simon Sinek to speak via broadcast

The event will take place in room BE-5 of the Memorial Student Center. Sinek’s presentation, hosted by John Jay College in New York City, will be streamed live, allowing viewers to interact with Sinek via social media.

An author, motivational speaker, marketing consultant and trained ethnographer, Sinek studies leaders and organizational culture. He is fascinated by the leaders and companies that have the capacity to inspire, and has discovered remarkable patterns about how they think, act and communicate. Sinek is best known for popularizing these ideas in his first Ted Talk, which is the third most watched talk of all time on TED.com. He has had the honor of sharing his ideas at the United Nations and the U.S. Congress, and with an array of leaders and organizations, including Disney, JetBlue, MARS, SAP, Pfizer NBC, and the senior leadership of the United States Air Force, Marine Corps, Army and Navy, as well as Special Forces agencies.

This is the fourth installment of the 2017-2018 multi-speaker broadcast series sponsored by the society. The society’s Speaker Broadcast Series, which reaches more than 580 college campuses each month during the academic year, is designed to support the National Society of Leadership and Success’ overall mission of Building Leaders Who Make a Better World.

The National Society of Leadership and Success is the nation’s largest leadership honor society. It was founded in 2001 to build a community of like-minded, success-oriented leaders who come together to help one another succeed. The society offers interactive broadcasts with the nation’s best speakers, training in goal setting and team meetings in which students set and hold each other accountable for achieving goals. These benefits, which aim to help members personally and professionally, are offered for the rest of their lives. Today, the society has chapters on more than 580 college and university campuses nationwide and serves more than 783,000 members. For more information, please visit www.societyleadership.org. Follow the society on Twitter @theNSLS, and like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/theNSLS.