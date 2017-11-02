Secretary Warner Awards Philanthropy West Virginia Leader with National Award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Secretary of State Mac Warner is pleased to announce that Paul Daugherty, the president and CEO of Philanthropy West Virginia, is a recipient of a national award for his work helping charities and non-profits in West Virginia.





In a ceremony in the Secretary of State’s Office, Daugherty was awarded the NASS-WV Award for Extraordinary Effort to Advance Charitable & Philanthropic Endeavors. Secretary Warner personally presented the award Thursday morning.



“When it comes to advice and support, there is no better organization for charities and non-profits to turn to than Philanthropy West Virginia,” said Secretary Warner. “Paul Daugherty has led this organization for several years and has partnered with our office as we register new philanthropic organizations in this state. We appreciate this relationship.”



Philanthropy West Virginia is one of West Virginia’s leading voices and premiere resources for philanthropy. Paul Daugherty has led the organization since 2011. The Secretary of State’s Office has participated in Philanthropy West Virginia’s annual Policy Institute, where our office updates charities and non-profits on new rules and laws.



As well as leading Philanthropy West Virginia, Daugherty co-founded Generation West Virginia, an organization focused on retaining young professionals in West Virginia. He also co-founded the West Virginia Non-Profit Association, which also works hand-in-hand with the Secretary of State’s Charities Division.



As of October 27, 2017, there are 3,696 active charities and non-profits operating in the State of West Virginia.



The NASS-WV Award is a collaboration between the Secretary of State’s Office and the National Association of Secretaries of State.

