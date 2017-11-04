MU Faculty to address role of counselors in opioid crisis

Marshall University faculty members Dr. Carol M. Smith, professor of counseling, and Dr. Jeff Garrett, associate professor of counseling, have been invited by the American Counseling Association to discuss counselors’ roles in addressing the opioid crisis in the United States and specifically in West Virginia.

Smith said that this is a national event that will take place in the Library and Research Commons on Marshall’s South Charleston campus from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14. Persons may also join the event from using a PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android at the following link: https://marshall.zoom.us/j/757551946.

“Counselors have a definite role to play in fighting this epidemic,” Smith said. “We have the tools to help individuals and their families recover.”

Founded in 1952, the ACA is the world’s largest association representing professional counselors in various practice settings. It serves more than 55,000 members, as well as 76 delegations representing professional counselors.

The media are invited to cover this event. For further information, persons may contact Smith by phone at 304-746-1921 or by e-mail at carol.smith@marshall.edu.