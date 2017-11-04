Most read
Hometown Red Carpet Celebrates Debut of "West of Chemical Valley"
A horror spoof on the MCHM WV water crisis, the film utilized many first time actors and filmmakers.
Shot with a nod to the "found footage" genre, the "don't drink the water" bulletins come too late for first a college student who showered in the contaminated liquid.
"West of Chemical Valley" cuts to a "what if" as use of the contaminated water turns consumers into Walking Dead styled zombies.
A strong scene has a blood spurting zombie approaching a neighbor (John Maynard), who came to help. His character has to make a life or death determination that will haunt him --- shooting the zombie.
Visual Vindication director utilize a camera looking up visual style and strong editing to tell the spread of the waterborne disease.
Shot on "no budget" with three separate cameras over about 18 months, the filmmakers utilized the best of available resources sticking to a 'normal' circumstances running amiss in their rural neighborhood.
The debut came Friday at midnight at Marquee Pullman and included cast, crew, filmmakers, and their friends.
Images show the celebration.