Huntington Tri-State Airport Director Announces Resignation

Huntington, W.Va., <Nov. 3, 2017>: After nine years of serving as Huntington Tri-State Airport’s Director, Jerry Brienza announces his resignation. His official last day will be November 17.

“It has been an honor and my privilege to serve the citizens of the Tri-State as their Airport Director for nine years. These are truly challenging times, and the only thing that’s certain in this industry is change. The Tri-State Airport Authority Board is one of the only regional enterprises in the region, and one of the finest group of individuals I’ve ever served. I believe the airport and the region are on track for exponential growth and I thank everyone who gave me the opportunity to be a part of it.” During his tenure, the airport has undergone many changes and improvements, such has terminal renovations, rehabilitation to most of the ramps and taxiways, reconstruction of the runway, renovations to the Huntington Jet Center, grant funding awards, the recruitment of both aeronautical and non-aeronautical business, and the development of the Tri-State Aeroplex, a 95-acre airport industrial park. Brienza served on the Board of Governor’s for Mountwest Community and Technical and also served as President of the West Virginia Airport Manager’s Association. He will assume his new role as Airport Director at Rogue Valley International – Medford Airport, Oregon, November 27.

