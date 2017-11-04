Thor: Ragnarok cinematographer Javier Aguirresarobe reveals career secrets

Mandy News had the pleasure of talking to the latest Marvel movie's BAFTA-nominated cinematographer Javier Aguirresarobe (The Twilight Saga, The Road, Talk to Her) about his craft, career, advice to cinematographers and shooting Thor: Ragnarok.

Javier, tell us a little bit about where you’re from, when you decided to be a cinematographer and how you went about pursuing it.

I was born in Eibar, an industrial village in the province of Guipuzcoa, Spain. For hundreds of years this small population has been dedicated to the fabrication of arms. When I was a kid they used to make bicycles, handguns, hunting rifles, sewing machines... a little of everything. There was a college in the village that specialised in industrial studies. It seemed that I, along with most of my friends, was destined to become an engineer or industrial expert.

But there were circumstances that would stop me from following that path. I had a brother who was a photographer, ten years my senior, who had dedicated himself to photography. When I was a kid I was always sticking my nose into his laboratory and by the age of 13 my hands already smelled of hypo sulphite.

On the other side I has this fascination for cinema. In Eibar there was a huge cinema complex, the Coliseum, where I would sneak in to watch all the big, Hollywood blockbusters. I remember back then I was already dreaming of being a part of those film productions, navigating vast seas where the pirates sailed. I liked living that fiction, which was a stark contrast compared to the grey, rainy and polluted skies of my village.

