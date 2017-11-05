BREAKING .... Multiple Fatalities Reported at Baptist Church Shooting in Texas; Gunman Dead

A county commissioner reported 27 dead and 24 wounded according to EMS. The casualty report is based on unconfirmed information. CNN reports "dozens" have died and suffered injured . Twenty shots were fired inside the building during a service.

The gunman is dead. 50 ambulances are on scene as of 2 pm eat. Multiple persons have died. FBI, ATF and local authorities have reported to the Baptist Church. Four helicopters have taken some victims by air for treatment. EMS remains on the scene.

This is a developing story...