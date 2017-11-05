27 may be dead

BREAKING .... Multiple Fatalities Reported at Baptist Church Shooting in Texas; Gunman Dead

 Sunday, November 5, 2017 - 14:18 Updated 31 sec ago
Fox News and KSAT TV report a man opened fire Sunday morning at a church service near San Antonio, Texas.

A county commissioner reported 27 dead and 24 wounded according to EMS. The casualty report is based on unconfirmed information. CNN reports "dozens" have died and suffered injured .  Twenty shots were fired inside the building during a service.

 The gunman is dead. 50 ambulances are on scene as of 2 pm eat. Multiple persons have died. FBI, ATF and local authorities have reported to the Baptist Church. Four helicopters have taken some victims by air for treatment. EMS remains on the scene.

 

This is a developing story...

