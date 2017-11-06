City of Huntington Facing Multiple Federal Complaints for Civil Rights Violations, and one for Retilatillatory Discharge, Outrage

Multiple federal lawsuits have been filed against the City of Huntington in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of WV, at least six of which originated in 2017.

Two of the complaints for improper police actions and civil rights violations are filed pro se. One of these has a dismissal pending for failure to state a claim. The other has been dismissed in part pertaining to HPD, but not the city itself. Actions are subject to appeal, however, by plaintiff(s).

An amended complaint has been filed on behalf of two women (A.E. and E.W) alleging assault, battery, false imprisonment, civil rights violations and sexual assault by a since fired member of the Huntington Police Department. A dispute exists as to whether the ex-officer performed the acts while "on duty." The misconduct allegedly included fondling a young woman's breasts and kissing her.

A former employee (Mills, a truck driver) has filed claims for violation of the medical leave act, disability discrimination, and violation of whistle blower statutes leading to his discharge.

Filed last week, Christopher Hafner alleges civil rights violations during his intoxication arrest including improper use of a leg sweeping maneuver which knocked him unconscious.

Complaints are attached below and can be viewed through PDF download.

Lawsuits --- initial complaints and amended complaints --- allege violations of law based on facts as presented. Following denials , the cases proceed to discovery to narrow or potentially withdraw some contentions.

With the exception of the two pro se cases and the one filed last week, scheduling orders have been entered with trials set in 2018 and 2019.

HNN has not on its lead page named individual officers sued in said complaints. Their names are available, however, in the PDF downloads as a matter of public record.