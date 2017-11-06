HPD K-9 Cop Missing

 Monday, November 6, 2017 - 19:13 Updated 1 hour ago by Brian Chambers, Director of Communications City of Huntington
HPD K-9 Cop Missing
The Huntington Police Department needs your help in locating K-9 Rudy.

Rudy is a 7-year-old male Belgian Malinois that escaped from his kennel in the Prichard area of Wayne County at about midnight Saturday, Nov. 4.


If you have seen Rudy or know if his whereabouts, please contact HPD Lt. Levi Livingston at 304-544-8442.
