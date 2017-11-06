Veterans Day Parade Scheduled

 Monday, November 6, 2017 - 19:18 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
Veterans Day Parade Scheduled
The Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement presents the annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony Saturday, Nov. 11, in Huntington.


The parade will start at 10 a.m. (lineup at 9 a.m.) in front of the gazebo on 14th Street West and proceed to the Veterans Memorial Arch for a ceremony at 11 a.m.
