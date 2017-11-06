Walk with Mayor Williams Tuesday in Guyandotte

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, November 6, 2017 - 19:32 Updated 47 min ago Edited from a Press Release
Walk with Mayor Williams Tuesday in Guyandotte
  Mayor Williams, City Council members and representatives of the Police, Fire, Public Works, Development and Planning, Stormwater Utility and Sanitary Board gather for a neighborhood walk in Guyandotte at 4:30 pm Tuesday. The walk will start at the Guyandotte Public Library.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus