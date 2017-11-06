Most read
Skyler Smith, M.D. , joins Marshall Orthopaedics
Smith has been appointed an assistant professor at the school of medicine, where he earned his Doctor of Medicine degree in 2009. He specializes in perioperative medicine and cares for hospitalized post-surgical patients at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Prior to joining Marshall Health, Smith owned and worked as a primary care physician at Tri-State Private Practice in Huntington and has worked as a part-time hospitalist at Cabell Huntington Hospital since 2015. He worked as a primary care physician and medical director of the geriatric psychiatry unit at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, Ohio, from 2012 to 2016.
Smith completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.For more information, contact Marshall Orthopaedics, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, at 304-691-1262