WVAW and UWUA Local 537 to hold Veterans Donation Drive Wednesday in Huntington and Barboursville

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (Nov. 6, 2017) – West Virginia American Water’s Huntington District and the Utility Workers Union of America (UWUA) Local 537 have again joined forces to host a donation drive Wednesday in honor of Veterans Day to benefit the Homeless Veterans Resource Center on 9th Street in downtown Huntington. This employee-led initiative seeks to fulfill a critical need related to homeless veterans in the local community.

“UWUA Local 537 has always supported our veterans, and we are proud to continue doing so with this third annual donation drive,” said Greg Lanham, West Virginia American Water employee and UWUA Local 537 Huntington District President. “Over the last two years, through the generosity of our community and our employees, we have provided several thousand dollars in cash and in-kind donations of food, clothing and hygiene items to benefit men and women who served our country and needed our service in return. We appreciate the generosity of West Virginia American Water for their partnership and for supporting us in coordinating this drive.”

Items needed include non-perishable food items (especially easy open/pop-tab cans and ready-to-eat meals and snacks) socks, sweatshirts, gloves, coats, blankets, shampoo, deodorant, paper towels, toilet paper, dishwashing soap, disinfectant cleaners and dog food. Cash donations will also be accepted. Donation boxes will be clearly marked with signs stating “Help Support Our Veterans!” featuring the logos of West Virginia American Water and UWUA.

Donations will be collected from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the following locations:

· Food Fair – 115 6th Avenue in Huntington

· Food Fair – 6350 U.S. Rt. 60 in Barboursville

· Food Fair – 2198 U.S. Rt. 60 in Culloden

· Kroger – 19 7th Avenue West in Huntington

· Save-A-Lot – 920 14th Street West in Huntington

· Save-A-Lot – Eastern Heights Shopping Center in East Huntington

· West Virginia American Water Huntington Office – 4002 Ohio River Road

The VA’s Homeless Veterans Resource Center provides homeless veterans with counseling, job assistance, housing referrals, group educational classes, as well as laundry and shower facilities and a food pantry. The center serves dozens of veterans daily and hundreds each year.

“West Virginia American Water supports our military veterans through proactive job recruitment, and offers paid leave-of-absences to support our employed military reservists,” said Brian Bruce, president of West Virginia American Water and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. “This Veterans Day, we are proud to partner with our employees represented by UWUA Local 537 to provide basic necessities to veterans in need in our community.”

West Virginia American Water will match employee and community donations dollar-for-dollar up to $1,000. For additional information on how you can help, please contact West Virginia American Water’s community relations specialist, Megan Hannah, at 304-340-2088 or call the Homeless Veterans Resource Center at 304-529-9142. Special thanks to the local businesses that have agreed to serve as donation collection sites.

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 550,000 people. Founded in 1886, American Water is the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,700 dedicateprofessionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found at www.westvirginiaamwater.com.