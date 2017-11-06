Casting Call for Cats in an Indie Movie

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, November 6, 2017 - 21:37 Updated 2 hours ago
Casting Call for Cats in an Indie Movie
Huntington, WV - We need feline creatures for our newest film THE FOLLO
WER. Make your cat a star. Please text a picture of your cat to: 304-906-5957. This is not a joke!
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus