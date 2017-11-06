VA Hospital Plans Veterans Events

The Huntington VAMC has several events planned to honor our Veterans for Veterans Day.

On November 9, we have a full day of activities beginning with Yoga at 10 am, a Musical Tribute Program at 11 am, a Red White and Blue Parade at 12:30 pm, Marshall Drum Line performance at 1 pm, a reception for our Veteran employees at 2 pm and the Birds of Prey performance at 3 pm.

We will wrap things up at Huntington's Veterans Day parade and program on November 11. Parade line up begins at 9:30 am on 14th Street West, and will conclude at the Veterans Memorial Arch for the program at 11 am.

An open house was celebrated November 1, from 8 am to 3 pm in the main lobby of the medical center. We will be meeting and greeting our Veterans at the front door, and serving refreshments. The dynamic music group Re-Creation performed at 11:30 am in the Rec Hall.



We can never say thank you enough to our Veterans. That's why at the Huntington VAMC, every day is Veterans Day!