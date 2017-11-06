Events Continue at Huntington VA Medical Center for Veterans Day IMAGES

On November 9, we have a full day of activities beginning with Yoga at 10 am, a Musical Tribute Program at 11 am, a Red White and Blue Parade at 12:30 pm, Marshall Drum Line performance at 1 pm, a reception for our Veteran employees at 2 pm and the Birds of Prey performance at 3 pm.

The Huntington VAMC has several events planned to honor our Veterans for Veterans Day.

We will wrap things up at Huntington's Veterans Day parade and program on November 11. Parade line up begins at 9:30 am on 14th Street West, and will conclude at the Veterans Memorial Arch for the program at 11 am.

An open house was celebrated November 1, from 8 am to 3 pm in the main lobby of the medical center. We will be meeting and greeting our Veterans at the front door, and serving refreshments. The dynamic music group Re-Creation performed at 11:30 am in the Rec Hall.



We can never say thank you enough to our Veterans. That's why at the Huntington VAMC, every day is Veterans Day!