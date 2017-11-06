Attorney General Morrisey Announces Human Trafficking Training for Law Enforcement in Cabell County

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will visit Cabell County to offer law enforcement intensive training to target and reduce human trafficking.





The training, certified by the state Law Enforcement Professional Standards Board, will be offered to law enforcement personnel on Nov. 7 and 9 in Huntington. It is free of charge and will provide officers with valuable information, while satisfying mandatory continued education requirements.



“Human trafficking is a crime that does not discriminate. Men, women and children of all ages can be victims,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Equipping law enforcement officers with the necessary skills to identify victims and eradicate this growing criminal industry is a crucial step in helping West Virginia reach her full potential.”



Recent changes in West Virginia law inspired the Attorney General to take the lead in combating this emerging crime.



His office drafted best practices aimed at raising awareness about human trafficking within law enforcement communities around the state.



The first-of-its-kind initiative in West Virginia has garnered broad support from law enforcement agencies across the state including the Ceredo Police Department, Charleston Police Department, Kenova Police Department, White Hall Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney Sean “Corky” Hammers among others.



Tuesday and Thursday’s training sessions will begin at 8 a.m. at the Huntington Police Department training facility.



