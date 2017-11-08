Huntington Claims Place in Expedia Top 25 Christmas Shopping Locations

As penned by Chloe Mulliner , the list also includes Morgantown, WV, Pittsburgh, Pa., Bowling Green, KY. and even Myrtle Beach:

"When we were kids, it was as if magic was in the air when the holidays rolled around. Twinkling lights, red reindeer noses, and the giddiness of what was under the tree were too much for us to get any sleep. As we get older, the holidays still hold a whimsical sense, but for different reasons: the comfort of a warm mug of spiced cider, the excitement of a little mistletoe, and the gratification of gifting the perfect presents.

Of course, showering our loved ones with gifts has become a big part of our holiday traditions, but with online shopping, the whole experience has become a little less enchanting. This year, instead of cramming in all your shopping the day before and praying for reliable overnight shipping, spread out the holiday cheer and start your gift hunting early at marketplaces and mom and pop shops.

Last year, we brought you 25 of the best cities for holiday shopping, based on our social media analysis, and this year, the results are in again! We scoured over three million social media posts, the majority of which occurred over Twitter, and homed in on conversations relating to local shops and holiday markets. From there, we extracted the most buzz-worthy places to determine the it spots for holiday shopping in 2017—one lucky city even made the list twice!

The holidays are coming up quickly, so arrange your poinsettias, turn up ol’ Nat King Cole, and start making your lists—and checking them twice—in these festive cities.....

Elsa of Huntington leads Christmas Parade thanks to Dutch Miller Chevrolet (Chris Miller) Photo: Herald Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, WV

Hang the stockings on the mantelpiece with care, wrap some garland around the banisters, and curl up with a cup of hot cocoa. If that doesn’t get you counting down to the holidays, then Heritage Farm’s Christmas Village certainly will! For the first two weekends in December, you’ll discover the festive 19th-century pioneer village decked out for the occasion, complete with a live nativity scene and artisan gift market. Even if you’ve completed your gift shopping, you’re bound to find a gift or two to top it all off. For any last-minute present ideas, browse the downtown shops and stick around for Huntington’s Christmas Parade of Lights on December 9 for a dazzling display.

MORGANTOWN , WV

Tis the season to sip on egg nog and spoil your loved ones. Instead of scrambling at the last minute though, get your holiday shopping done early at the West Virginia Arts & Crafts Christmas Spectacular, November 10-12. With more than 150 exhibitors, you’re bound to cross some special items off your list—and find some unexpected gems, too. You can even stretch the shopping sessions out until November 25, Small Business Saturday. To encourage everyone to shop local, Main Street Morgantown will have raffles and a special visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus to help further spread the holiday cheer.

Photo: Flicker

PITTSBURGH, PA

It doesn’t matter if you’re on the naughty or nice list, everyone is welcome at the Annual Peoples Gas Holiday Market in Downtown Pittsburgh. From November 17 to December 23, this massive market will have all the treats you want for your family—and yourself. Locals also mark their calendars for the Handmade Arcade, the city’s largest independent craft fair, featuring 160 talented vendors on December 2, as well as the Holiday Vendor and Christmas Cookie Sale on December 9. After getting all your shopping out of the way, experience the city’s most popular traditions, such as PPG Place Wintergarden, Macy’s holiday windows, and the Pittsburgh Creche.

Click here to continue reading the article:

https://viewfinder.expedia.com/features/best-american-towns-holiday-shopping/



