Weather Cancels Guyandotte Neighborhood Walk

The Tuesday, Nov. 7, neighborhood walk in Guyandotte has been canceled due to weather. Due to conflicting schedules, it will not be rescheduled this fall as the holiday season approaches. However, we will kick off the spring neighborhood walks in Guyandotte.

The last walk of the fall is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, in Westmoreland. The walk will start at Westmoreland Baptist Church.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus