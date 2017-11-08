Most read
Carey appointed NCTE policy analyst
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
In this role, she will stay abreast of and analyze policy developments in the state that affect English, language arts, literacy education and the humanities in colleges and universities.
She also will inform other NCTE members and the public through online posts published on NCTE’s Policy Analysis Initiative website, http://www2.ncte.org/resources/policy-analysis.
“I and the College of Liberal Arts congratulate Dr. Carey on this important appointment to the National Council of Teachers of English,” said Dr. R. B. Bookwalter, dean of the college.
For more information, contact Carey at 304-696-6439 or careya@marshall.edu.