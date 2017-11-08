Dr. Jeff Kovatch Memorial Ohio River Cleanup

HUNTINGTON - A community wide cleanup is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12 at Harris Riverfront Park in downtown Huntington.

The west end shelter (just past the Amphitheater) is the staging area. Volunteers are needed to help clean up litter from the banks of the Ohio River at both ends of the the Park. Volunteers will be provided with gloves, garbage bags, litter pick up sticks, food, and refreshments. The memorial cleanup is to honor the legacy of Jeff Kovatch, a Marshall University biology professor, who passed away last fall at the age of 43. Kovatch was a member of the Fourpole Creek Watershed Association, an avid outdoorsman and paddler, and was active in doing research on the Ohio River.

At this event there also will be educational environmental information from the Fourpole Creek Watershed Association, The Marshall University Sustainability Department, and other organizations.

The event is being organized by Jacob Lavender, BSA Troop 21 Huntington, in cooperation with the City of Huntington, and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.

They are looking for volunteers both with groups and individuals. If you have a large group that would like to participate or if you would like to make a donation of food or money to help produce the event, contact Jacob Lavender at timothyjlavender@gmail.com