Attorney General Morrisey Takes Faith-Based Approach to Fighting Opioids to Raleigh County

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will travel to Raleigh County to continue a faith-based initiative aimed at empowering religious groups across the Mountain State in the fight against substance abuse.





The Attorney General’s “Combating Addiction with Grace” program will roll into Beckley for a conference next week at Calvary Assembly of God. It follows successful conferences already held in Martinsburg, Parkersburg, Fairmont and Wheeling, and will continue with similar events elsewhere through next spring.



“The faith-based community plays a big part in fighting this horrible epidemic,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We must work together to see significant improvement, and most importantly save the thousands of lives caught in addiction’s grasp.”



The goal will be to form an action plan and ideas of how to combat the drug epidemic in each community represented.



“Christ followers have historically been key agents for social change like David Wilkerson’s crusade against addiction resulting in Teen Challenge. Jesus himself was an agent of social change,” said Pastor Thomas Carver with the Calvary Assembly of God. “In light of the drug epidemic in our region, we are not just hoping for change, we intend to be an effectual part of that change in any way we can.”



The initiative will connect faith leaders with law enforcement, first responders, residential treatment and local substance abuse groups among others. Attendees also will receive resources to help those suffering from opioid abuse and addiction, while expanding their understanding of the statewide impact.



The event will take place Nov. 14 at Calvary Assembly of God, 319 Sunset Drive in Beckley. It will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m.



This event is open to the public, however those wishing to attend should RSVP to Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462 or by email at



“Combating Addiction with Grace” continues the Attorney General’s holistic approach to reduce the supply and demand of prescription opioids, as well as an educational component to prevent future addiction.



