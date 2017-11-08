OVB's Benjamin Tracker raises the bar ....

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio—Ohio Valley Bank announced plans to offer a new personal financial management (pfm) module as part of its popular NetTeller internet banking service. The new module will be called “OVB Benjamin Tracker” and will be offered free to all OVB NetTeller users.

OVB Benjamin Tracker features the ability to reliably sync the user’s accounts from more than 17,000 financial institutions, tag and categorize transactions simply, create spending targets, visually track savings goals, and orchestrate cashflow with an interactive calendar.

Current NetTeller users will start seeing the new Benjamin Tracker tab on November 21 when accessing the system from a desktop or laptop computer. Future integration into the bank’s mobile banking apps is underway.

“Benjamin Tracker is a key component of our next-level online strategy,” said Tom Wiseman, president and CEO of Ohio Valley Bank. “This new service provides visual cues to easily manage your accounts, monitor spending habits, and actually see where your money goes.”

OVB Benjamin Tracker was built from the ground up as the next evolution of the bank’s current Budget Buddy service. Users will have access to both Benjamin Tracker and classic Budget Buddy from November 21 through January 31, 2018, to assist in the transition.

Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872, operates 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. The Bank’s parent company, Ohio Valley Banc Corp., also owns Loan Central, a consumer finance company specializing in tax services. Common stock for Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. More information can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OhioValleyBank.