WVU Parkersburg's College Chorale to present its fall concert Nov. 10

Parkersburg, W.Va. 11/8/17 – West Virginia University at Parkersburg’s College Chorale student organization will perform its fall concert on Friday, Nov. 10. The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the College Theatre on the main campus and is free and open to the public.

The concert will include Chorale classics, contemporary winter sounds, and songs from West Virginia, featuring chorale members Austin Fields, pianist, and Benjamin Houghton, bass soloist. Other Chorale members include Morgan Carez, Sydney Casto, Tara Elms, Tony Province, Luke Snyder and Taylor Spade.

Chorale members represent all academic divisions of the college and encompass a wide range of majors. Over the years, the College Chorale has sung throughout the state including performances at the West Virginia State Capitol and Culture Center, International Mother’s Day Shrine in Grafton, and has performed at Yuletide Renaissance Feasts at the historic Greenbrier Resort.

For more information about the College Chorale student organization contact H.G. Young III, Professor of Music at WVU Parkersburg at 304-424-8248 or HG.Young@wvup.edu.

