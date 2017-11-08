Most read
WVU Parkersburg's College Chorale to present its fall concert Nov. 10
The concert will include Chorale classics, contemporary winter sounds, and songs from West Virginia, featuring chorale members Austin Fields, pianist, and Benjamin Houghton, bass soloist. Other Chorale members include Morgan Carez, Sydney Casto, Tara Elms, Tony Province, Luke Snyder and Taylor Spade.
Chorale members represent all academic divisions of the college and encompass a wide range of majors. Over the years, the College Chorale has sung throughout the state including performances at the West Virginia State Capitol and Culture Center, International Mother’s Day Shrine in Grafton, and has performed at Yuletide Renaissance Feasts at the historic Greenbrier Resort.
For more information about the College Chorale student organization contact H.G. Young III, Professor of Music at WVU Parkersburg at 304-424-8248 or HG.Young@wvup.edu.
About WVU Parkersburg
Established in 1961, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Academic credits earned at WVU Parkersburg are transferable to any institution in the West Virginia higher education state system as well as other accredited institutions throughout the country. WVU Parkersburg is the only public community college in West Virginia accredited to offer baccalaureate degrees.