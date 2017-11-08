Kids, Leukemia Risk, Power Lines & Nukes: What's the Connection?

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, November 8, 2017 - 23:01 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
his Week's Featured Interview: 
  • UK's Prof. Chris Busby is about to publish peer-reviewed paper making the connection between increased leukemia risk in children and living near power lines and/or nuclear reactors - it's all the same radioactive particles. 
Numnutz of the Week (For Nuclear Boneheadedness):
  • San Francisco may have plans to develop Treasure Island into a mega-development… but ya think that maybe, just maybe, they should first take a look at the radioactively contaminated soil and groundwater they’re planning to build it on?
  • Go to www.NuclearHotseat.com
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus