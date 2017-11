Resolutions Dominate Huntington Council Agenda Nov 13

Huntington City Council will vote on resolutions at its Monday, Nov. 13 meeting. Among the expected are grants for the Huntington Police Department. In addition, council will vote on a Home land Security Grant for the Big Sandy Super store Arena.

A G E N D A

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

November 13, 2017

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR AND ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF A 2017 WEST VIRGINIA HOMELAND SECURITY GRANT IN THE AMOUNT OF $10,000.00 ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR AND ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF A 2017 WEST VIRGINIA HOMELAND SECURITY GRANT IN THE AMOUNT OF $250,000.00 ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR AND ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF A 2017 WEST VIRGINIA HOMELAND SECURITY GRANT IN THE AMOUNT OF $124,501 ON BEHALF OF THE BIG SANDY SUPERSTORE ARENA

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

8. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT FOR 450 FEET OF SIDEWALK REPLACEMENT ON THE SOUTHSIDE OF THE 1900 BLOCK of 10th AVENUE

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tonia Page

9. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT FOR SIDEWALK REPLACEMENT ON 4th AVENUE FROM 4th AVENUE TO 4½ ALLEY ON 6th STREET

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tonia Page

10. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT FOR SIDEWALK REPLACEMENT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tonia Page

11. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF DAVID COSTER TO THE UNSAFE BUILDINGS COMMISSION

Sponsored by: Councilman Tom McGuffin

12. Good & Welfare