Civic Center Production Employee Dies from Head Injury
Wednesday, November 8, 2017 - 23:23 Updated 8 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
SMG Huntington, which operates BSSA, released the following statement:
“This past Thursday night, a beloved and respected member of the International Association of Stage & Theatrical Employees (IATSE) and a long-term SMG employee, Tom McCormick, was involved in a tragic accident at the Arena. On Saturday night all of us at SMG were shocked and saddened to learn that Tom had passed away. Our hearts are broken, and words alone cannot express our sorrow at hearing this news. Speaking for the entire SMG-family, we wish to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Tom’s family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”