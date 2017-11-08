Civic Center Production Employee Dies from Head Injury

A 20 year production employee of the Big Sandy Superstore Arena has died after falling preparing for the Thursday , Nov 2, Kidz Bop concert after falling five feet from the stage and hitting his head. Tom McCormick, 59, a retired VA nursing assistant, had worked on two movies, including "We Are Marshall."

SMG Huntington, which operates BSSA, released the following statement:

“This past Thursday night, a beloved and respected member of the International Association of Stage & Theatrical Employees (IATSE) and a long-term SMG employee, Tom McCormick, was involved in a tragic accident at the Arena. On Saturday night all of us at SMG were shocked and saddened to learn that Tom had passed away. Our hearts are broken, and words alone cannot express our sorrow at hearing this news. Speaking for the entire SMG-family, we wish to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Tom’s family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”