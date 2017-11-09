Marshall radio station wins station of the year award

WMUL-FM 88.1 MHz, Marshall University’s public radio station, received the organizational award for Four-Year Radio Station of the Year in the 2016-2017 Pinnacle National College Media Awards Competition. In addition, students from WMUL-FM won one second-place and two third-place awards in the individual categories.

The organizational and individual winners were announced at the 96th Annual Associated Collegiate Press/College Media Association National College Media Convention at the Dallas Sheraton in Dallas, Texas, Oct. 27.

The Pinnacle National Awards Competition is a national contest that recognizes excellence in college student-produced television, radio and online media. It is sponsored by the College Media Association, the nation’s oldest media advising organization. CMA was founded in 1954.

Dr. Chuck G. Bailey, professor of radio–television production and management in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall University and faculty manager of WMUL-FM, said, “This is a phenomenal accomplishment to be recognized by CMA’s Pinnacle National College Media Awards in the organizational category as the Four-Year College Radio Station of the Year for 2017. Also, WMUL-FM’s student broadcasters fared well in the three categories they entered out of the six individual Pinnacle categories available (podcast, newscast, sportscast, promotional/Public Service Announcement, special event coverage and talk/entertainment program). I am proud of my students, grateful for the recognition and humbled by the honor this organizational Pinnacle Award bestows on WMUL-FM’s volunteer student staff and its community volunteers, the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, the College of Arts and Media and Marshall University. The individual Pinnacle Awards are a tribute to the creativity and production skills that our broadcast students possess.”