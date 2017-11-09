Marshall Family Medicine earns national recognition for patient-centered care

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) has announced that Marshall Family Medicine, a primary care department of Marshall Health and the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine , has received NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition for using evidence-based, patient-centered processes that focus on highly coordinated care and long‐term, participative relationships.

The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home is a model of primary care that combines teamwork and information technology to improve care, improve patients’ experience of care and reduce costs. Medical homes foster ongoing partnerships between patients and their personal clinicians, instead of approaching care as the sum of episodic office visits. Each patient’s care is overseen by clinician-led care teams that coordinate treatment across the health care system. Research shows that medical homes can lead to higher quality and lower costs, and can improve patient and provider reported experiences of care.

“We are very pleased to achieve this recognition by the NCQA,” said Stephen Petrany, M.D., chair of Marshall’s department of family and community health. “Only 1 in 6 primary care doctors in the country practice in an NCQA-recognized practice. Marshall Family Medicine was recognized as a Level 3 Medical Home, which is the highest level of quality identified by NCQA. It is a testament to the hard working and dedicated professionals at Marshall Family Medicine and their unwavering commitment to provide the best health care to the families of our region.”

To earn recognition, which is valid for three years, Marshall Family Medicine demonstrated the ability to meet the program’s key elements, embodying characteristics of the medical home.

“NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients,” said NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane. “Recognition shows that this practice has the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time.”

NCQA standards aligned with the joint principles of the Patient-Centered Medical Home established with the American College of Physicians, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Osteopathic Association.

To find clinicians and their practices with NCQA PCMH Recognition, visit http://recognition.ncqa.org.