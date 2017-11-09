Gun Carrying by Animal Control, Code Enforcement Discussed at Huntington Council Work Session

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, November 9, 2017 - 17:50 Updated 5 min ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor

City officials empowered to carry weapons became a discussion topic during the Thursday, Nov. 9 work session of Huntington City Council. The topic surface during the Good and Welfare portion, after councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler suggested that Code Enforcement Representatives of the Public Works Department carry firearms on duty for personal safety. Wheeler revealed that following three months of discussion Cabell Wayne Animal Control officers now carry guns.

Wheeler's suggestion admittedly  preliminary revved Second Amendment rights and which city employees carry weapons in the line of duty i.e. outside of the Huntington Police Department.

With "things happening in society today, they (code enforcement) don't know what they are facing" when they approach someone's door, Wheeler said.

District 2 councilman Charlie McComas agreed with Wheeler.

Noting that code enforcement officers engage in what is already likely an "aggravated .. and dangerous situation, I would support them carrying a gun."

 

 

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus