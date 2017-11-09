Most read
- South Carolina Public Service Commission Set to Hear SCE&G’s “Motion to Dismiss” Complaint on Failed V.C. Summer Nuclear Reactor Project
- Marshall’s Lewis College of Business launches new online MBA program
- Marshall to host conference on State of African Americans in West Virginia
- Civic Center Production Employee Dies from Head Injury
- Dr. Jeff Kovatch Memorial Ohio River Cleanup
- Kids, Leukemia Risk, Power Lines & Nukes: What's the Connection?
- Attorney General Morrisey Takes Faith-Based Approach to Fighting Opioids to Raleigh County
- Huntington Claims Place in Expedia Top 25 Christmas Shopping Locations
- Attorney General Morrisey, Marshall University Drug Prevention Program To Visit Huntington East Middle
- Young Huntington Shooting Victim Tells Survival Story on National TV
Gun Carrying by Animal Control, Code Enforcement Discussed at Huntington Council Work Session
Thursday, November 9, 2017 - 17:50 Updated 5 min ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Wheeler's suggestion admittedly preliminary revved Second Amendment rights and which city employees carry weapons in the line of duty i.e. outside of the Huntington Police Department.
With "things happening in society today, they (code enforcement) don't know what they are facing" when they approach someone's door, Wheeler said.
District 2 councilman Charlie McComas agreed with Wheeler.
Noting that code enforcement officers engage in what is already likely an "aggravated .. and dangerous situation, I would support them carrying a gun."