Gun Carrying by Animal Control, Code Enforcement Discussed at Huntington Council Work Session

City officials empowered to carry weapons became a discussion topic during the Thursday, Nov. 9 work session of Huntington City Council. The topic surface during the Good and Welfare portion, after councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler suggested that Code Enforcement Representatives of the Public Works Department carry firearms on duty for personal safety. Wheeler revealed that following three months of discussion Cabell Wayne Animal Control officers now carry guns.

Wheeler's suggestion admittedly preliminary revved Second Amendment rights and which city employees carry weapons in the line of duty i.e. outside of the Huntington Police Department.

With "things happening in society today, they (code enforcement) don't know what they are facing" when they approach someone's door, Wheeler said.

District 2 councilman Charlie McComas agreed with Wheeler.

Noting that code enforcement officers engage in what is already likely an "aggravated .. and dangerous situation, I would support them carrying a gun."