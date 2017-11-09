Phillip Ward will not receive new trial

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, November 9, 2017 - 19:01 Updated 4 hours ago
A man who has spent 30 years in prison for the murder of Carol Carter at a former Wendy's restaurant on Route 60 will not receive a new trial. The WV Supreme Court overturned a ruling by Judge Alfred Ferguson that Philip Ward should receive a new trial due to inclusion of DNA evidence by disgraced former WV State Police chemist Fred Zain.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus