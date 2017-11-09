Phillip Ward will not receive new trial

A man who has spent 30 years in prison for the murder of Carol Carter at a former Wendy's restaurant on Route 60 will not receive a new trial. The WV Supreme Court overturned a ruling by Judge Alfred Ferguson that Philip Ward should receive a new trial due to inclusion of DNA evidence by disgraced former WV State Police chemist Fred Zain.

