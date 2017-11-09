Mayor Williams Receives Gift from Healing Meeting

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams was presented with a gift Thursday, Nov. 9 from Marshall students Nadye Menking and Michael Colby. Menking and Colby helped organize an interfaith devotional called Healing for Huntington at A Room With a View in Ritter Park in October.

Each attendee marked their thumbprint as a leaf in the framed photo of the tree. The phrase below the tree reads "Ye are the fruits of one tree, the leaves of one branch