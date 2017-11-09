Mayor Williams Receives Gift from Healing Meeting

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, November 9, 2017 - 19:08 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Mayor Williams Receives Gift from Healing Meeting
Photo: Mayor's Office

Huntington Mayor  Steve Williams was presented with a gift Thursday, Nov. 9 from Marshall students Nadye Menking and Michael Colby. Menking and Colby helped organize an interfaith devotional called Healing for Huntington at A Room With a View in Ritter Park in October.

Each attendee marked their thumbprint as a leaf in the framed photo of the tree. The phrase below the tree reads "Ye are the fruits of one tree, the leaves of one branch

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus