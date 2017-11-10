Most read
Huntington High School Speech and Debate Team Win at National Tournament
The individual winners are as follows:
Dramatic Interpretation
First Place- Place – Lauren Young
Duo Interpretation
Third Place - Olivia Fosson and Zadokite Wood
Extemporaneous Speaking
Fifth Place - Smara Sigdel
First Place – Rebekah Nix
Humorous Interpretation
Third Place – Elyse Samassekou
Impromptu Speaking
Fourth Place – Miranda Coplin
Novice Reading
Sixth Place – Abby Parks
Second Place – Mary Margaret Clouse
Original Oratory
Fourth Place – Rebekah Nix
Third Place – Olivia Fosson
Prose Interpretation
First Place – Josh Lord
Public Forum Debate
Second Place – Brooks Anderson & Ian Tsai
Storytelling
Third Place – Olivia Fosson
For more information about the Huntington High School Speech and Debate Team, please contact Helen Freeman by calling (304) 528-6400.