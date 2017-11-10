Huntington High School Speech and Debate Team Win at National Tournament

Huntington High School Speech and Debate Team won first place at the Chestnut Tree Invitational which took place in Morristown, Tennessee, earlier this month.

The individual winners are as follows:

Dramatic Interpretation

First Place- Place – Lauren Young

Duo Interpretation

Third Place - Olivia Fosson and Zadokite Wood

Extemporaneous Speaking

Fifth Place - Smara Sigdel

First Place – Rebekah Nix

Humorous Interpretation

Third Place – Elyse Samassekou

Impromptu Speaking

Fourth Place – Miranda Coplin

Novice Reading

Sixth Place – Abby Parks

Second Place – Mary Margaret Clouse

Original Oratory

Fourth Place – Rebekah Nix

Third Place – Olivia Fosson

Prose Interpretation

First Place – Josh Lord

Public Forum Debate

Second Place – Brooks Anderson & Ian Tsai

Storytelling

Third Place – Olivia Fosson

For more information about the Huntington High School Speech and Debate Team, please contact Helen Freeman by calling (304) 528-6400.



