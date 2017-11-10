Huntington High School Speech and Debate Team Win at National Tournament

 Friday, November 10, 2017 - 01:12 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
Huntington High School Speech and Debate Team won first place at the Chestnut Tree Invitational which took place in Morristown, Tennessee, earlier this month.   

 

The individual winners are as follows:

 

Dramatic Interpretation

 

First Place-  Place – Lauren Young

 

 

 

Duo Interpretation

 

Third Place - Olivia Fosson and Zadokite Wood

 

 

 

Extemporaneous Speaking

 

Fifth Place - Smara Sigdel

 

First Place – Rebekah Nix

 

 

 

Humorous Interpretation

 

Third Place – Elyse Samassekou

 

 

 

Impromptu Speaking

 

Fourth Place – Miranda Coplin

 

 

 

Novice Reading

 

Sixth Place – Abby Parks

 

Second Place – Mary Margaret Clouse

 

 

 

Original Oratory

 

Fourth Place – Rebekah Nix

 

Third Place – Olivia Fosson

 

 

 

Prose Interpretation

 

First Place – Josh Lord

 

 

 

Public Forum Debate

 

Second Place – Brooks Anderson & Ian Tsai

 

 

 

Storytelling

 

Third Place – Olivia Fosson

 

 

 

For more information about the Huntington High School Speech and Debate Team, please contact Helen Freeman by calling (304) 528-6400.


