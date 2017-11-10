St. Joe Graduate Murdered in Louisiana by Boyfriend

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, November 10, 2017 - 01:39 Updated 40 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

A 2011 St. Joseph HIgh School graduate and former Huntington, WV resident died after her ex-boyfriend shot her outside a Louisiana townhouse, according to members of the East Baton Rouge sheriff's office.

Deputies say Alyssa Kanouse, 24, was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend, legislative aide, Larry Warino Jr., before he turned the gun on himself. Kanouse  who moved to Louisiana for college At St. Joe she participated in the music ministry, swim, and soccer teams.

Larry Warino Jr., 31, of Lafayette, killed  Kanouse, 24, outside the townhouse where she lived in the 17100 block of Wax Road, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, the East Baton Rouge sheriff's spokeswoman. Warino also killed himself at that location, Hicks said. Deputies responded to the 911 call at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday Nov. 7.

The Advocate, a Louisiana newspaper,  reported that Warino served as the legislative assistant for state Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette,  according to  Cory Stewart, the state House of Representatives communications director. His name has been removed from the staff on the webpage.

A neighbor, Jamie Dipuma told the Advocate, " I’ve heard them fighting before, all the time, late at night,”,adding that the fights had always sounded just verbal. She "heard the noise, heard screaming outside, went to see if I could help," Dipuma said.

Ms. Kanouse had apparently tried to drive away. She had a severe bullet wound. Deputies found her and Marino deceased in separate cars when they arrived.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney indicated that due to other events in Marino's  history, mental health issues likely would be investigated.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus