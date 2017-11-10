St. Joe Graduate Murdered in Louisiana by Boyfriend

A 2011 St. Joseph HIgh School graduate and former Huntington, WV resident died after her ex-boyfriend shot her outside a Louisiana townhouse, according to members of the East Baton Rouge sheriff's office.

Deputies say Alyssa Kanouse, 24, was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend, legislative aide, Larry Warino Jr., before he turned the gun on himself. Kanouse who moved to Louisiana for college At St. Joe she participated in the music ministry, swim, and soccer teams.

Larry Warino Jr., 31, of Lafayette, killed Kanouse, 24, outside the townhouse where she lived in the 17100 block of Wax Road, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, the East Baton Rouge sheriff's spokeswoman. Warino also killed himself at that location, Hicks said. Deputies responded to the 911 call at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday Nov. 7.

The Advocate, a Louisiana newspaper, reported that Warino served as the legislative assistant for state Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, according to Cory Stewart, the state House of Representatives communications director. His name has been removed from the staff on the webpage.

A neighbor, Jamie Dipuma told the Advocate, " I’ve heard them fighting before, all the time, late at night,”,adding that the fights had always sounded just verbal. She "heard the noise, heard screaming outside, went to see if I could help," Dipuma said.

Ms. Kanouse had apparently tried to drive away. She had a severe bullet wound. Deputies found her and Marino deceased in separate cars when they arrived.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney indicated that due to other events in Marino's history, mental health issues likely would be investigated.