Kentucky Police Chase Leads to Shooting Deaths near Flatwoods

 Friday, November 10, 2017 - 02:01

Two people have died in what WSAZ.com reports as a police shooting in Greenup County, Ky. Multiple law enforcement agencies were chasing the vehicle near Flatwoods. Neighbors, according to WSAZ, reported 20 shots fired.

The Kentucky State Police, Flatwoods Police, Greenup County Sheriff's Department, Russell County Sheriff's Department, and Greenup County EMS responded to the incident.

No further details are available.

