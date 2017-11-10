CORRECTION: Good and Welfare Work Session

 Friday, November 10, 2017 - 10:33 Updated 33 min ago
Due to misidentification of voices from the televised work session, HNN stated that council woman Jennifer Wheeler initiated the discussion on the possibility of compliance officers carrying guns. Council woman Tina Brooks actually initiated the discussion. We apologize for the error. 
