Most read
- CORRECTED: Gun Carrying by Animal Control, Code Enforcement Discussed at Huntington Council Work Session
- Attorney General Morrisey Collaborates With DHHR to Reduce Human Trafficking
- Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- UPDATED....Kentucky Police Chase Leads to Shooting Deaths near Flatwoods
- St. Joe Graduate Murdered in Louisiana by Boyfriend
- China Energy and West Virginia announce framework to invest $83 billion in shale gas and chemical manufacturing projects
- Marshall Family Medicine earns national recognition for patient-centered care
- Dee Smith Rocks out Against Drug Epidemic
- Kindred Digital Sports Video Streaming Area High School Football This Friday Night
- Lucas Announces Upcoming Resignation from WVGOP
Marshall Plane Crash Memorial Tuesday
Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 18:18 Updated 21 min ago Edited from a Press Release
The keynote speaker will be Fisher Cross, a sports management senior at Marshall. His grandparents, Herbert Dickerson Proctor and Josephine Courtney Phillips Proctor, were among the 75 Thundering Herd teammates, coaches, staff supporters and flight crew who perished aboard Southern Airways Flight 932 on Nov. 14, 1970.
The first person born post-tragedy to speak at the annual ceremony, Cross said the honor will allow him to show the community and beyond how the devastation and inspiration continues to ripple through the Marshall family almost half a century later.