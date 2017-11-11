Marshall Plane Crash Memorial Tuesday

The keynote speaker will be Fisher Cross, a sports management senior at Marshall. His grandparents, Herbert Dickerson Proctor and Josephine Courtney Phillips Proctor, were among the 75 Thundering Herd teammates, coaches, staff supporters and flight crew who perished aboard Southern Airways Flight 932 on Nov. 14, 1970.

The first person born post-tragedy to speak at the annual ceremony, Cross said the honor will allow him to show the community and beyond how the devastation and inspiration continues to ripple through the Marshall family almost half a century later.