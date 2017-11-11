Celebrating Veteran's Day in Huntington IMAGES

Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 18:27 Edited from City of Huntington Press Release

The Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement held its   annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony Saturday, Nov. 11, in Huntington.

The parade began  at 10 a.m.  in front of the gazebo on 14th Street West and proceeded to the Veterans Memorial Arch.

Photography by  Mayor's Office; Model Lauren Littlepage by Jeff Hedgecock

