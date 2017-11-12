FIRST LOOK: Prissy, Slightly Campy 21st Century Orient Express Sniffs Justice Delayed

Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express" plunges her famous creation Hercule Poirot onto a snow bound luxury train crammed with traveling strangers intentionally intertwined to an infamous crime which leads to a murder after midnight.

An attorney once told me that justice is not for all that beckon. Sometimes powers overcome the search. Justice then must wait lying buried until truth seeps its way to the surface.

Impressively cast and boasting picturesque snow capped excess, the lavish rail express leaves the rails during an avalanche and a passenger's demise. Suffice that the legendary detective (no not Sherlock Holmes) happens to be aboard on holiday from crime solving.

Kenneth ("Thor", "Macbeth," "Jack Ryan Shadow Recruit", "Hamlet" ) Branagh directs himself (as the Belgian detective with a polished, layer cut, too wide mustache). He's joined by an A list cast of suspect passengers representing a cross-section of culture, style, and humanity.

Among those riding the rails: Caroline Hubbard (Michelle Pfeiffer), a flamboyant American widow; Edward Ratchett (Johnny Depp), a shady businessman, i with an entourage of sorts, his valet (Derek Jacobi) and his accountant (Josh Gad). European nobility Count Rudolph Andrenyi, a ballet star, and his wife (Sergei Polunin, Lucy Boynton), elderly Princess Dragomiroff (Judi Dench) and her personal maid (Olivia Colman). a missionary (Penélope Cruz), a scientist (Willem Dafoe), a doctor (Leslie Odom Jr.), a car dealer (Marwan Kenzari), and a governess (Daisy Ridley).

Set in 1935, the detective learns that each harbor deceptive motivations for their own passage. Branagh's eye for crisp, astonishing cinematography elements paints a "Casablanca" Golden Age of Hollywood style that mixes expressive wide narrative shots ( a slow exterior sweep of character faces through windows, a perilous trestle shivering outdoors) with mandated inquisitive half in jest morsels that chug the story along even when the near genius Hercule appears stumped.

Branagh's prissy Poirot beams a suave, ultra cool, sedate and calculated perfected presence. His persona provides him memory of astonishingly out of place small details which pull the evidence together whether in Jerusalem or stranded by snow.With the alleged killer apparently trapped on board, he discovers a buffet of clue possibilities --- some true, some false, some inconsequential, some manufactured for him.

Agatha Christie's "Orient Express" has been made five times. The 1974 Albert Finney, Maggie Smith, Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman, Vanessa Redgrave and Sean Connery version remains the most revered. Christie based the lynch pin on the Lindbergh kidnapping which equated to a 30's O.J. sensation. With the kidnapping officially unsolved (but politically correct suspects in available) , that crime led to this killing. But, of course, who?

Tweaked here and there the current release has a few elephants in the auditorium left slurping . As the good detective makes his rounds (walking outside on the roof of the stopped train) , campy convenience abounds, like the tea time snow scene, saucers versus canes, even suspects waiting casually yet nervously in the cold of a blocked tunnel. That suggests an idea of how spiffy passengers and calculated details intertwine the hypothesis. He spouts the best clue at the opening --- who benefits the most when imperfections stand out?



