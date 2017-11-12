Fugitive from Justice, Girl Friend Killed as Witnesses Claim 20 Shots Fired

Sturgell was described as a fugitive from central Ohio. The Ross County Sheriff's Office says he fled Wednesday after U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a warrant on him. When he fled into Ross County woodland, he took a rifle with him and later stole a vehicle at gunpoint in Ohio. They were shot in the stolen vehicle.

Officially, Kentucky State Police identify the victims as Kiser Sturgell, 27, of Jackson, Ohio, and Ashley Jenkins, 23, of Lucasville, Ohio.

Friends have identified Jenkins as Sturgell's girl friend.

Unofficially, a post on her social media page tells of counting days until 2016 Valentine's Day and:

"True love stands by each others side on good days and even closer on bad days." Another , ironically, stated: "Never give up. There is no such thing as an ending. Only a new beginning...."

Both died in an apparent volley of gunshots Thursday night near Flatwoods.

Witnesses tell of 20 shots.

Officially, KSP trooper Michael Murriel confirm that the two people died from police gunfire. A rifle was found in the vehicle.

Friends say the violence and deaths did not have to happen.

Law enforcement has not released details of the shooting, only that the car had been stolen in Ohio. U.S. Marshal's tried to serve a warrant on Sturgell ,

The Ross County Sheriff's Office notified Greenup County that the vehicle likely was headed in their direction. The chase ended at Ky. Routes 693 and 207. There are conflicting media reports as to whether Ross County informed Greenup County that BOTH subjects were armed.

The KSP indicated that local police officers located the stolen vehicle and pursued it across multiple roads before the pursuit ended in the area of Ky. Routes 693 and 207.

"Officers from the Flatwoods Police Department, Bellefonte Police Department and Russell Police Departments approached the vehicle," according to KSP. "A threat was presented and officers responded by firing shots into the vehicle," according to KSP.

While the Kentucky State Police critical incident team continues investigation. a witness told WSAZ:

"The cops was already standing out there and had their guns drawn, all that gunfire ... I pushed my son in the door and told him to go on, get in there," neighbor Stephen May said. "You never know when you get a stray bullet."

The name or names of officers involved in the shooting have not been released. It's unknown what type of threat officers encountered that resulted in commencement of firing weapons. The number of shots fired has NOT been officially confirmed. Autopsies are pending.