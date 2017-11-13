Marshall to celebrate GIS Day with guest speaker, activities

Marshall University is celebrating Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Day this year with a speaker and a series of events on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The day begins with a welcome at 9 a.m. in Room BE5 of the Memorial Student Center, followed by a poster exhibition featuring research projects conducted by undergraduate and graduate students. At 9:30 a.m. in Room 330 of Corbly Hall, local high school students will participate in GIS software exercises and contests.

Keynote speaker Mack McCarty of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District will make a presentation titled “Drones for GIS and RS,” beginning at 11 a.m. in Room BE5 of the Memorial Student Center.

A Dutch lunch break takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a geocaching poster exhibition in BE5 of the Student Center and a scavenger hunt for high school students beginning at 12:30 p.m. near the Memorial Fountain.

GIS Day has been celebrated since 1999, and Marshall has hosted its own a GIS Day since 2011. The event was founded as an international forum for users of GIS technology to demonstrate their innovations and show how they’re using the technology to make a difference in society. Learn more at www.gisday.com.

The event is sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources in the Environment (in the College of Science) and the Department of Geography (in the College of Liberal Arts).

All interested faculty, students and staff were invited to participate in the poster exhibition. All types of GIS/remote sensing posters, including those from past and ongoing projects, are welcome.

For more information, contact Dr. James Leonard, chair of the Marshall University Geography Department, by e-mail at leonard@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-4626.