Marshall Health, Cabell Huntington Hospital establish clinic for adolescent bleeding disorders

Specialized care is now available at Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital for young women who experience abnormal vaginal bleeding, including heavy menstrual bleeding and bleeding between periods.

Two pediatric and adolescent health care specialists are leading the Young Women’s Health and Hematology Clinic, which is exclusively for young women ages 10 to 24 who experience menorrhagia, or abnormally heavy or prolonged vaginal bleeding. These conditions can lead to anemia, fatigue, missed school/work, put patients at risk for transfusion and affect their overall quality of life.

Paul T. Finch, M.D., is a fellowship-trained pediatric hematologist/oncologist at Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center and an assistant professor of pediatrics at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Jennie L. Yoost, M.D., M.S., is West Virginia’s only fellowship-trained pediatric and adolescent gynecologist and an associate professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Along with other supporting physicians, the clinic will not only focus on diagnosis and treatment of abnormal vaginal bleeding but also on patient education, including the need for specialized health care during surgery or childbirth, and psychosocial support for patients.

Patients are seen in the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center at 1400 Hal Greer Blvd., in Huntington, where they have one-stop access during their doctor visit to lab work, ultrasounds and other radiology services, as needed.

A physician referral is required. Talk to your doctor or call 304-691-1400 for more information.