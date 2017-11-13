Wood County man pleads guilty to possession of stolen mail

 Monday, November 13, 2017 - 22:12 Updated 5 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Wood County man who stole mail in November 2016 pleaded guilty today, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Richard Thomas Morris, Jr., 38, of Washington, entered his guilty plea to possession of stolen mail.

 

Morris was a relief driver for a United States Postal Service contractor whose job it was to collect outgoing mail from post offices along a rural route between Ravenswood and Parkersburg. On November 17, 2016, Morris was stopped at the Belleville Post Office by law enforcement officials with the United States Postal Inspection Service. Morris consented to a search of the truck he was driving, and the search turned up a piece of mail addressed to a home in St. Mary’s. The mail had been opened and contained a greeting card. Morris had stolen the greeting card, as well as $50.00 in cash that had been put inside the card by the sender.

 

Morris faces up to five years in federal prison and $250,000 in fines when he is sentenced on January 22, 2018.

 

The United States Postal Inspection Service and the United States Postal Service, Office of Inspector General, conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorneys Eumi L. Choi and R. Gregory McVey are handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr.

