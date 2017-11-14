Street Sweeping Ends for Year in Huntington; Council approves Security and Sidewalk Resolutions

The street sweepers swept 914 curb miles this year and collected 1,484 tons (2,968,000 pounds) of debris.

The service ceased for the winter and will return in spring 2018.

Currently, the Water Quality Board is awaiting a written legal opinion from City Attorney Scott Damron concerning the Board's authority to renew the street sweeping contract without the necessity for city council approval.

Huntington City Council this evening approved two resolutions authorizing the mayor to accept three Homeland Security grant awards from the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

One of the grants is for $10,000 and is for security upgrades at City Hall.

The second grant is for $250,000 and is for the Huntington Police Department to purchase equipment, including ballistic shields; tablet computers for investigators; portable fingerprint scanners; body armor, helmets and communication headsets for SWAT Team members; a multi-function robot; recording system equipment for the department's interview room; and cameras.

The third grant is for $124,501 and is for security upgrades at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, such as wands and magnetometers for checking patrons entering the arena.

Huntington City Council also approved resolutions this evening authorizing three sidewalk replacement projects.

One of the projects is for 450 feet of sidewalk on the south side of the 1900 block of 10th Avenue. The $26,000 contract was awarded to Neighborgall Construction of Huntington. The project is being funded with private donations from an anonymous donor.

The second project is for new sidewalk from 4th Avenue to 4 1/2 Alley on 6th Street. The $31,155 contract was awarded to Nehemiah Construction of Barboursville. The project is being funded by the Public Works Department's 2017-2018 capital outlay budget.

The third project is for 1,450 feet of new sidewalk on the north side of the 1700, 1800 and 1900 blocks of 10th Avenue. The $78,200 contract was awarded to Neighborgall Construction and will be funded by the Public Works Department’s 2017-2018 capital outlay budget.