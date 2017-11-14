Marshall Plane Crash Memorial Service Tuesday; Fountain Water Goes Off Until Spring

The 47th annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony on Marshall University's Huntington campus is set for noon Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The keynote speaker will be Fisher Cross, a sports management senior at Marshall. His grandparents, Herbert Dickerson Proctor and Josephine Courtney Phillips Proctor, were among the 75 Thundering Herd teammates, coaches, staff supporters and flight crew who perished aboard Southern Airways Flight 932 on Nov. 14, 1970.

The first person born post-tragedy to speak at the annual ceremony, Cross said the honor will allow him to show the community and beyond how the devastation and inspiration continues to ripple through the Marshall family almost half a century later.

Marshall University continues to honor the 75 fallen during the crash. Six unidentified passengers are buried at a Spring Hill Cemetery memorial. A touching, eye watering presentation took place too during the West Kentucky/MU game.

Warner Bros. "We are Marshall" shot partially on campus and in Huntington honors those who perished and re-tells an inspired from story of the school and community's effort to continue football.

An award winning documentary, "Ashes to Glory" produced by graduate Debbie Novak is available on DVD.

Following the ceremony Tuesday, the fountain water is turn off until Spring.