West Virginia Executive to Name Young Guns Class of 2018
Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 01:55 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
The Young Guns honors program has been recognizing outstanding West Virginians under the age of 43 every year since 1999.
WVE Young Guns are leaders who are 43 years of age or younger who have accomplished great things in both their careers and communities. Honorees must have lived in the state and been in their West Virginia-based position for at least two years and must actively participate in community service.
Along with introducing the Young Guns Class of 2018, the reception will also mark the unveiling of the magazine’s Fall 2017 education issue.
Nominations for the Young Guns Class of 2019 are due August 15, 2018 and may be submitted through the nomination form at www.wvexecutive.com/nominate-a-young-gun/.