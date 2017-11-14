Most read
Local Firm Grows Its Design Staff
Along with her education, her experience in design and technology and her ability to connect with clients, have made Jessica a valuable asset to the Copper Leaf team. Jessica's design philosophy is to "Invest in people and build relationships to impact lives through design. This is the best part of this industry. " She also feels that "As a designer I find it best to have a creative and open mind about how aspects of design work together. Collaborating with colleagues to bring the most effective and useful design to clientele is a very powerful and rewarding process."
Jessica can be reached for consultation at the extensive showroom of Copper Leaf Interior Design Studio at 415 Gilman Avenue in Marietta, Ohio. Copper Leaf is an award-winning, residential and commercial interior design and project management firm. Additional information can be found at www.copperleafinteriors.com or by calling 740-373-9993