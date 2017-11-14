Local Firm Grows Its Design Staff

 Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 16:55 Updated 33 min ago Edited from a Press Release
Copper Leaf Interior Design Studio proudly celebrates the two-year anniversary of interior designer, Jessica Meibers, to its design team. Jessica, originally from Winchester, Kentucky, earned her degree from Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. After graduation, Jessica worked for the 160-year-old firm of Bittners in Louisville before relocating to Marietta, Ohio. She has embraced the Mid-Ohio Valley, and is currently a member of the Jaycees of Parkersburg, the Marietta Riverfront Roar Committee, the Fellowship Baptist Church and the MOV’n Dragons. She has also served on the 2017 Women In Leadership Conference Panel, co-hosted by the Mid-Ohio Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Along with her education, her experience in design and technology and her ability to connect with clients, have made Jessica a valuable asset to the Copper Leaf team. Jessica's design philosophy is to "Invest in people and build relationships to impact lives through design. This is the best part of this industry. " She also feels that "As a designer I find it best to have a creative and open mind about how aspects of design work together. Collaborating with colleagues to bring the most effective and useful design to clientele is a very powerful and rewarding process."

Jessica can be reached for consultation at the extensive showroom of Copper Leaf Interior Design Studio at 415 Gilman Avenue in Marietta, Ohio. Copper Leaf is an award-winning, residential and commercial interior design and project management firm. Additional information can be found at www.copperleafinteriors.com or by calling 740-373-9993

