Alligator pens "City on the Edge" reflecting Huntington

When not working as an addiction counselor and commenting on local governmental response David (Alligator Jackson) Williams writes and plays music. He writes about local issues.

Here are the words from "City on the Edge" featured in the You Tube video:

This is the opener on my forthcoming acoustic concept CD about the drug epidemic. Going for a classic rock sound.

City On The Edge

Out there on those burning streets

Addiction is the new king

People filled with uncertainty

But they're looking for something

Anger has reached the Boiling point

Hearts are filled with Deadly sorrow

This city is sitting on the edge

Hard to tell which way it will go

It's a city on the edge

City on the edge

It's a city on the edge

City on the edge

I was raised here in this city

Things haven't always been this way

Dirty secrets got louder and louder

Until they got too loud to turn away

We've lost a lot a little at a time

It's disappeared right in front of our eyes

We can get back to where we were

Just got to break out of the denial

It's a city on the edge

City on the edge

It's a city on the edge

City on the edge

City on the edge

City on the edge

City on the edge

City on the edge

City on the edge