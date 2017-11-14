Alligator pens "City on the Edge" reflecting Huntington

 Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 18:56 Updated 10 hours ago

When not working as an addiction counselor and commenting on local governmental response David (Alligator Jackson) Williams writes and plays music. He writes about local issues. 

Here are the words from "City on the Edge" featured in the You Tube video: 

This is the opener on my forthcoming acoustic concept CD about the drug epidemic. Going for a classic rock sound.

City On The Edge

Out there on those burning streets
Addiction is the new king
People filled with uncertainty
But they're looking for something

Anger has reached the Boiling point
Hearts are filled with Deadly sorrow
This city is sitting on the edge
Hard to tell which way it will go

It's a city on the edge
City on the edge
It's a city on the edge
City on the edge

I was raised here in this city
Things haven't always been this way
Dirty secrets got louder and louder
Until they got too loud to turn away

We've lost a lot a little at a time
It's disappeared right in front of our eyes
We can get back to where we were
Just got to break out of the denial

It's a city on the edge
City on the edge
It's a city on the edge
City on the edge

City on the edge
City on the edge
City on the edge
City on the edge
City on the edge

