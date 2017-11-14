Most read
Alligator pens "City on the Edge" reflecting Huntington
Here are the words from "City on the Edge" featured in the You Tube video:
This is the opener on my forthcoming acoustic concept CD about the drug epidemic. Going for a classic rock sound.
City On The Edge
Out there on those burning streets
Addiction is the new king
People filled with uncertainty
But they're looking for something
Anger has reached the Boiling point
Hearts are filled with Deadly sorrow
This city is sitting on the edge
Hard to tell which way it will go
It's a city on the edge
City on the edge
It's a city on the edge
City on the edge
I was raised here in this city
Things haven't always been this way
Dirty secrets got louder and louder
Until they got too loud to turn away
We've lost a lot a little at a time
It's disappeared right in front of our eyes
We can get back to where we were
Just got to break out of the denial
It's a city on the edge
City on the edge
It's a city on the edge
City on the edge
City on the edge
City on the edge
City on the edge
City on the edge
City on the edge