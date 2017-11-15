Man Reportedly Shot in Stomach at Huntington's Rotary Gardens

Huntington Police have been called to Rotary Gardens Apartments following a shooting in which a man suffered bullet wounds to the stomach and arm.

The incident was reported at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday , Nov. 15,

According to reports, an uncooperative male victim has been taken to the hospital.

WCHS reported that a man dressed in black entered a home and began shooting.

Police are investigating. Rotary Gardens Apartments is located off Norway Avenue and Smith Drive.