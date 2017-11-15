Most read
Man Reportedly Shot in Stomach at Huntington's Rotary Gardens
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 05:36 Updated 2 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
The incident was reported at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday , Nov. 15,
According to reports, an uncooperative male victim has been taken to the hospital.
WCHS reported that a man dressed in black entered a home and began shooting.
Police are investigating. Rotary Gardens Apartments is located off Norway Avenue and Smith Drive.